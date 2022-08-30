Fall Snack LTOs

Hostess Brands is offering three fall-flavored treats this this upcoming autumn season. Hostess fans once again will be able to enjoy their favorite snacks in fall-inspired selections of the brand’s classic treats. The returning snacks for autumn include Hostess Pumpkin Spice Flavored Twinkies, Hostess Iced Pumpkin Flavored CupCakes and Hostess Caramel Crunch Donettes.

Each of the seasonal snacks are available in a multi-pack at a suggested retail price of $3.99. Hostess Iced Pumpkin Flavored CupCakes and Hostess Caramel Crunch Donettes are also available in single-serve packages at a suggested retail price of $2.30. The fall snacks will arrive in retailers nationwide beginning in September.

