Thin Mint-Flavored Pita Thins

Stacy’s Pita Chips is releasing a new limited-edition Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavor, Stacy’s Girl Scout Thin Mints Flavored Pita Thins, and pledging a donation of $50,000 to Girl Scouts to support the next generation of female entrepreneurs.

From the Girl Scouts to grocery shelves, Stacy’s is bringing the popular Thin Mints flavor to stores nationwide starting in September for a limited time only. Shoppers can join Stacy’s in supporting the next generation of women entrepreneurs by scanning the on-pack QR code to learn more about the partnership.

