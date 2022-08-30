Wawa Offers Fuel Discount Through October

Wawa Rewards members who use the Wawa app on their phone to activate a fuel pump and pay at any Wawa fuel store will receive a discount of 15 cents per gallon.

Wawa relaunched its Mobile App Fuel Discount for Wawa Rewards members, allowing these customers to receive a 15-cent per gallon fuel discount through Oct. 30. Wawa Rewards members who use the Wawa app on their phone to activate a fuel pump and pay at any Wawa fuel store will receive the discount every time they fuel up.

“Wawa is pleased to announce the return of its fuel discount for mobile app users and encourages customers to sign up to save on fuel and earn rewards all year round,” said Dena Pizzutti, senior manager of personalization for Wawa. “Since our last fuel rewards offer in May, we have doubled the number of users and are thrilled to be able to help even more customers save on fuel purchases with this offer.”

The fuel discount is available to anyone who downloads the free Wawa app and joins Wawa Rewards. To date, the in-app fuel discount has saved members millions of dollars on their fuel purchases.

Wawa customers can take advantage of the fuel discount program by downloading the Wawa app from the App Store and registering to be a Wawa Rewards member. Once registered, customers can open the Wawa app and load a credit card into their fuel wallet from the profile screen. Once at the store, customers can locate the app’s fuel function at the bottom of the screen, confirm their store and the app will be a guide through the rest of the process.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.