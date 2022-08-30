Wenzel’s Farm Expands Production Facility

Wenzel’s Farm recently completed the latest addition at its facility to meet increased demand for its snack sticks and jerky products with 40% more space for production and warehousing. While continuing to grow, Wenzel’s has not wavered from its commitment to handcraft its snacks with premium cuts of meat and naturally smoked products. In fact, the new expansion is still located on the original farmstead in Marshfield, Wis.

“We had utilized virtually every square inch of our existing space,” stated Wenzel’s President Mark Vieth. “This added space will allow us to continue to provide superior service and quality meat snacks for our customers, while still maintaining our roots here in the heart of Wisconsin.”

Wenzel’s Farm offers 14 snack stick varieties and five varieties of jerky, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, perfectly seasoned and naturally smoked. This is a tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel’s family first started producing quality meat products in 1949.

Tucked away in the heart of dairy land and still operating on the family farmstead in which the brand originated, Wenzel’s Farm is a premium provider of high-quality, hand-crafted, small batch meat snacks and products.