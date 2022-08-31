Erie Brush is now offering the “Poodle Brush” and “Wheel Wonder.” These brush filaments vary in size between three to seven inches in a wave-like pattern. The contoured brush designs reach higher and get in much deeper on larger vehicle wheels, rims and tires for a more complete cleaning. These uniquely shaped, automated wheel brushes can be used on the smallest cars to the largest vehicles without adjustment, and are gentle on all types of wheel surfaces.

These high-quality brushes are manufactured with superior filaments, more fill density and a very solid core so are very resistant to damage from vehicle impacts.

Erie Brush

www.eriebrush.com