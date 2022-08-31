California Bans Gasoline-Powered Vehicles

With additional states following suit, California stipulated that new car sales must be electric vehicles by 2035.

California has taken a major step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by enacting a rule that requires all new passenger cars and light trucks that are sold in the state to be electric vehicles or emission free by 2035, according to the New York Times. The California Air Resources Board approved the plan last week.

The new rule establishes that 35% of new car sales in the state must be hybrid, zero-emission or hydrogen-powered models by 2026, a rise from the current amount of 16%. By 2030, the amount will grow to 68%, with 2035 seeing 100%.

Buying and selling used gasoline-powered cars after 2035 will still be legal, said the Times.

California’s announcement has prompted additional states to follow its lead.

Virginia is currently bound by a 2021 state law to move away from gasoline-powered cars by 2035, according to The Hill. Washington will copy California based on a 2020 law, and a Massachusetts bill says the state will do the same. Oregon and New York also have plans to adopt the ban.

In total, 15 states have backed California’s plan, The Hill stated.