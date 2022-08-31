This Halloween season, Mars released a Halloween-themed Twix bar, among other spooky Mars treats. Twix Fun Size Ghoulish Green Bars offer customers a chance to join the Halloween festivities with a chocolate candy created with the Halloween spirit in mind.

A fun twist on the classic Twix bars fans know, Twix Fun Size Ghoulish Green Bars feature a Ghoulish Green cookie. It is available in 9.79-ounce bags. Twix Fun Size Ghoulish Green Bars are currently available at retailers nationwide.

