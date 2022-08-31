CStore Decisions

Stewart’s Shops Opens Newly Rebuilt Site

The grand opening occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 31, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.

Stewart’s Shops newly rebuilt a location in Au Sable Forks, N.Y., in June. With 25 Stewart’s Shops in the Adirondacks, Stewart’s Shops is a destination for both residents and tourists.

“In these parts, when you realize you’ve forgotten milk or run out of batteries at 9 p.m., the only thing between you and a 40-minute drive is often a Stewart’s,” Lisa Bramen, a writer for Adirondack life, wrote.

The new shop with its dark Adirondack siding and stonework fits in nicely with its Adirondack backdrop. The shop offers ample parking and seating and a better flow. It even has an iced coffee bar and a beer cave.

The grand opening occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 31, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. All day specials include 99-cent single-scoop ice cream cones; free hot coffee/tea; 99-cent Stewart’s Shops sodas and Refreshers; 99-cent Make Your Own Hot Dogs; $2 off any whole 16-inch pizza pies; 10 cents off all gas, including diesel; and more.

In honor of this event, Stewart’s Shops will make donations to the Au Sable Forks Elementary School Backpack Program and the Au Sable Forks Volunteer Fire Dept.

