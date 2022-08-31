Wawa Offers Free Coffee for 100th Store Celebration

The chain will give free coffee of any size to customers in Virginia on Sept. 1 in celebration of its 100th store opening.

To celebrate its 100th store milestone, Wawa announced its offering of a state-wide free any size hot coffee in all of its Virginia store locations on Sept. 1. The 100th store location opens on Sept. 1 at 9700 Fairfax Blvd. in Fairfax, Va., with an exciting ribbon-cutting ceremony spotlighting the convenience retailer’s longstanding relationship with Special Olympics Virginia and its traditional “Hoagies for Heroes,” hoagie-building competition to honor everyday heroes.

Wawa coffee is 100% sustainably sourced and Rainforest Alliance approved with six varieties of hot coffee and a rotation of seasonal and Reserve coffees. Virginia customers can select any self-serve size (12, 16 or 24 ounces) on the free coffee day.

“It gives us great pride to open our 100th store in Virginia and toast our customers for their years of support,” said Adam Schall, senior director of store operations. “We hope our customers enjoy celebrating this milestone and we look forward to continued growth in the region.”

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is an all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom-prepared hoagies; freshly-brewed coffee; hot breakfast sandwiches; specialty beverages; and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.