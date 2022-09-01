Dover Fueling Solutions to Exhibit at 2022 Gastech Exhibition and Conference

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) announced its excitement for welcoming customers and industry partners to the 2022 Gastech exhibition and conference at the Fiera Milano, Italy, from September 5–8. In this clean energy trade show, DFS will focus on advanced energy solutions including the LIQAL LNG dispenser, the brand-new Wayne HelixTM 6000 II CNG fuel dispenser and the DFS Hydrogen dispenser — all of which are part of DFS’ turn-key solutions offering.

As the largest exhibition of its kind supporting the gas, Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and energy industry, Gastech 2022 Milan provides DFS with the perfect platform to showcase its new clean energy solutions and the value they can bring to the market. This exhibition is also an important enabler of engagement between policymakers, business leaders, disruptors and innovators. With countries around the world implementing legislation to encourage the use of, and investment in, alternative fuels, it’s now time to diversify forecourt offerings across the globe. As such, DFS is planning to address several key challenges and opportunities created by this energy transformation to further enhance clean energy solutions within the fuel and convenience retail industries.

LIQAL LNG Fuel Dispenser

LIQAL LNG dispensers are recognized for their reliability. Their field-proven components provide dependable performance and deliver outstanding uptime and availability, regardless of site throughput. Assembled with solid corrosion protection resulting from a powder-coated stainless-steel casing, these LNG dispensers are protected in even the harshest weather conditions. LIQAL LNG dispensers also offer a modern user interface with a touchscreen display, making it easy for truck drivers to select their preferred language and filling conditions, including cold or saturated LNG.

DFS Hydrogen Dispenser

The DFS Hydrogen dispenser has been expertly designed for reliable performance against low total cost of ownership, leveraging decades of hydraulic innovation to make the refueling process safe and dependable. Bringing true product leadership to the retail forecourt or truck refueling hub, this dispenser was born from the best technology DFS and LIQAL have to offer. With multiple configuration possibilities and a broad range of options, this dispenser can be made to fit even the most specific forecourt needs, including simultaneous filling of two nozzles in any combination of H35 and H70 dispensing pressures.

The Wayne Helix 6000 II CNG Fuel Dispenser

The Wayne Helix 6000 II CNG fuel dispenser is specifically designed to deliver CNG (compressed natural gas) effectively and efficiently on the forecourt. Thanks to advanced IoT technology, the Helix 6000 II CNG fuel dispenser seamlessly connects to the powerful DX Cloud for remote management and advanced diagnostics. Available as a standalone or back-to-back model, the Helix 6000 II CNG fuel dispenser is suitable for both retail and truck applications. With multiple configuration possibilities, including the ability for traditional passenger cars and heavy-duty vehicles to use this fuel dispenser simultaneously, the four-nozzle model facilitates flexible fueling from a single CNG island at busy forecourts.

“DFS is a reliable and leading fuel dispenser manufacturer within the European market, and has been for decades. Gastech 2022 presents a unique opportunity for DFS to respond to the increased demand for clean energy solutions, showcasing advanced LNG, CNG and Hydrogen technology in a brand-new range of dispensers as well as complete station configurations, which provide the flexibility to meet specific, customized needs,” Domenico Sicilia, sales director, alternative fuels LNG, Hydrogen & CNG, commented.