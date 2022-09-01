H&S Energy Acquires 20 Locations

H&S Energy expanded its growth throughout California when it acquired a locally situated and privately held 20-station portfolio in July 2022. The newly acquired locations have also expanded H&S’s convenience store network chain with the addition of 10 Extra Mile c-stores and 10 food marts which will be rebranded to H&S Energy’s proprietary c-store brand “pm Power Market.”

This acquisition of the portfolio has also further expanded H&S Energy’s fuel partnership relationships as the deal included one Shell fuel-branded location, which will be operated by H&S’s affiliate, Hassan & Sons.

“This industry is built on relationships and as a longtime friend of the principals involved in this privately held portfolio, we are grateful and honored for the opportunity to have their locations become part of the H&S Energy family network,” Sal Hassan, president and CEO of H&S Energy, said.

Hassan went on to say that these newly acquired locations not only broaden H&S Energy’s foothold in the Southern California counties of San Diego, Orange and Los Angeles, but they also expand the company’s network into several Central Coast regions. Hassan also emphasized that this growth will help improve the company’s current locations, as synergies will be created to allow for better efficiencies in operational and marketing goals.

In less than a year, H&S Energy has grown its network by over 40% and is not showing any signs of stopping. In an interview about two years ago, Hassan mentioned his goal is to double the company’s network size within the next five years. With this latest acquisition, H&S Energy is substantially on its way to meeting that goal.

H&S was founded in 1996 under the leadership and direction of Sal Hassan, who was later joined by his brother Victor Hassan. The company built its first station in Cypress, Calif., and operates a network of drive-through car washes, full-service detail centers and service stations.