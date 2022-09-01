Wawa Gives Free Coffee to Teachers in Mid-Atlantic Operating Area in September

Wawa announced the return of its month-long “Cheers to Classrooms” celebration, which spans Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., from Sept. 1-30. It recognizes teachers and school administration who educate, guide and inspire children across the region with the following support:

Free any size hot coffee for teachers and school administration: All day, every day from Sept. 1-30, any size hot coffee is free for all teachers and school administration. Faculty need to simply share they work at a school at the register to receive the offer.

All day, every day from Sept. 1-30, any size hot coffee is free for all teachers and school administration. Faculty need to simply share they work at a school at the register to receive the offer. $50,000 Cheers to Classrooms chain-wide fund: Through a partnership with Donor’s Choose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies/support, Wawa has designated a $50,000 chain-wide matching fund to support schools throughout its operating area. Teachers can submit a project at www.donorschoose.org and those schools that meet Wawa’s funding criteria could receive matching funds.

“Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community,” said Dave Simonetti, senior director of store operations, Wawa. “Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do!”

Wawa extended Cheers to Classrooms with free coffee to Florida teachers and administration throughout the month of August to coincide with the start of school in the Sunshine State.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is an all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies; freshly brewed coffee; hot breakfast sandwiches; specialty beverages; and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.