Hard Seltzers with Real Fruit Juice

Truly Hard Seltzer announced the rollout of a sweeping product optimization of its entire portfolio, adding real fruit juice to its flavors. Optimized over a year-long research and development process to increase sessionability for a cleaner, more refreshing taste profile, Truly original mix packs including Citrus, Berry and Tropical made with real fruit juice are rolling out now.

Truly’s new original mix packs have a hint of flavor, an all-new look and new flavors rolling out now, including Watermelon Breeze and Strawberry Lime. Truly’s bold, flavorful packs like Lemonade, Margarita, Punch and Tea have always included real fruit juice but have been improved.

Truly Hard Seltzer

www.trulyhardseltzer.com