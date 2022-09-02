Kum & Go Launches T-Shirt Line with Iowa Doughboyz

In addition to t-shirts, Kum & Go will be offering $1 off whole pizzas for each interception the Thursday following every game this season in its Iowa store locations.

Kum & Go partnered with the Doughboyz, the University of Iowa Hawkeye football team’s secondary defense who “get to the money.” The two have teamed up to launch an exclusive t-shirt line for fans just in time for kickoff.

Kum & Go’s Iowa roots, desire for excellence and commitment to communities made for the perfect match for this group of 20 athletes who strive for excellence both on and off the field. The Doughboyz 2021 season ended in a nation-leading interception count of 25 picks with three returned for touchdowns.

“We are excited to be partnering with Kum & Go to launch the official Doughboyz t-shirts. We enjoyed collaborating on the designs and think the fans will love them,” said Kaevon Merriweather, senior defensive back for the Hawkeyes.

Now available for purchase, these exclusive t-shirts come just in time for the arrival of the 2022-2023 college football season. Shirts retail for $25 and all proceeds will go directly to the Doughboyz. In addition to t-shirts, Kum & Go will be offering $1 off whole pizzas for each interception the Thursday following every game this season in its Iowa store locations.

“Every season, we watch people overlook the Hawkeyes for the traditional powerhouses and not give the black and gold the respect they deserve. We see people make the same mistake when they settle for traditional convenience store pizza, often just because it’s what they grew up with, when there’s a better option available at Kum & Go,” said Matt Riezman, director of brand marketing at Kum & Go.

In addition to shirts and pizza promotions available to fans, the Doughboyz will be delivering Kum & Go pizzas to the Neighborhood Centers of Johnson County (NCJC) throughout the season. A perfect alignment with Kum & Go’s commitment to communities. Kum & Go will also supplement the pizza donations with a monetary donation to NCJC.

“We’re looking forward to working with Kum & Go this season to give back to the community while also giving our fans a great deal on some of the best pizza around,” said Riley Moss, senior defensive back for the Hawkeyes.

Shirts will be available through the first part of the season.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves. Kum & Go is hiring over 5,000 associates across all locations this year, adding 176 food positions as it expands its brand and food program in the Des Moines, Iowa, market.