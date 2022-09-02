Pecan Snack Bar

RXBAR announced the return of the limited-time only flavor Pecan. The flavor is inspired by a warm pecan pie and made with simple, wholesome ingredients for a better-for-you alternative to satisfy that seasonal sweet tooth. RXBAR Pecan boasts the brand’s simple core ingredient list — egg whites for 12 grams of protein, dates to bind, nuts for texture and zero grams added sugar — making the seasonal option an easy way to enjoy holiday flavor. The snack is priced at $2.79 per bar, $9.99 per four-pack and $25.99 per 12-pack. RXBAR Pecan can be purchased on the company’s website starting Sept. 20 and in select retailers across the U.S. beginning late September.

RXBAR

www.rxbar.com