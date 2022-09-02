WAM Partners with Saint Joe Distributing

WAM, a nationwide network of convenience store distributors, and full-service convenience wholesaler Saint Joe Distributing announced a new partnership beginning in 2023.

Through the partnership, WAM will be adding its 25th distributor and enhancing the geographic reach it offers its manufacturer partners. Saint Joe will be complementing its already successful sales and marketing tools with the holistic and data-driven programs that WAM provides its distributors and the retailers it services. This partnership will allow Saint Joe’s retailers to participate in the WAM retailer rebate programs, which help to grow sales of brand-name products along with the newest and most popular items.

“We are very excited to welcome Saint Joe Distributing into the WAM group,” said President Win Schiller, Jr. “They are a forward-thinking, fourth generation, family-run business that will fit in very well with our performance-driven model. They also fit very well geographically, servicing a previously uncovered territory, particularly in Missouri and Iowa. This will give our manufacturer partners better connectivity with the important independent c-store segment in these areas.”

“We are eager to hit the ground running and become a contributing partner with WAM. We are very excited for the opportunities the WAM partnership will offer for our company and our retail customers,”said Vice President Ashley Atha.

WAM is a nationwide network of 25 convenience store distributors servicing over 13,000 zip codes. These distributors do $11 billion in aggregate sales annually and service over 24,000 c-stores, making the WAM group the third largest distribution entity in the c-store channel.

Saint Joe Distributing is a full-service convenience wholesaler located in the heart of the Midwest, currently servicing Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Oklahoma and Arkansas.