7E CO Holdings Acquires Dino Stop

7E CO Holdings, LLC has acquired Dino Stop Convenience Stores, a chain of six convenience stores headquartered in Green Bay, Wis.

Headquartered in Denver, 7E CO Holdings is chain of 60 convenience stores with locations in Texas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Acquired in 1998 by Tony Wied, Dino Stop has been a successful chain of convenience stores serving the Green Bay area since 1971 with stores in Wisconsin’s Little Suamico, Abrams, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Ledgeview and New Franken.

“I owe much of the success of the stores to my wife Angela and our team members who helped though the years. Although the selling of the stores was a bittersweet experience, I knew it was the right decision for me and my family,” said Tony Wied, president of Dino Stop.

Terry Monroe, owner of American Business Brokers & Advisors, provided merger and acquisition advisory services to 7E CO Holdings and Dino Stop, which included advisory on valuation and other transaction terms.