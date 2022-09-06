Parker’s Voted Best Convenience Store for Eighth Year

The chain won the title from Savannah Magazine readers and will be featured in Savannah Magazine’s September/October 2022 issue.

Recently voted the Best Convenience Store by Savannah Magazine readers for the eighth consecutive year, Parker’s and other winners are currently featured in Savannah Magazine’s September/October 2022 “Best of Savannah” issue.

“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized as Savannah’s Best Convenience Store by Savannah Magazine readers every year since this category first debuted in 2015,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO Greg Parker. “This recognition has special meaning because we’re proud to be headquartered in Savannah, which is truly America’s most beautiful city. This honor wouldn’t be possible without our hard-working team and our loyal customers.”

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program, which saves customers time and money at the pump as well as in the store.

In addition, Parker’s gives back to support every community where stores are located through the company’s Fueling the Community program and the Parker’s Community Fund. Since January 2021, Parker’s has donated more than $22 million to the Parker’s Community Fund, which is administered by the Savannah Community Foundation, to support charitable initiatives throughout the company’s corporate footprint in coastal Georgia and South Carolina. The Parker’s Community Fund recently provided funding to open Union Mission’s new Parker’s House, which is the first dedicated facility offering emergency shelter and wrapround services to unaccompanied homeless women in coastal Georgia.

Since its founding in 1976, Parker’s has grown a robust Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 300,000 members and has saved customers more than $15 million to date. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.