RTD Cocktails with 10% ABV

Hard Rock International announced the launch of Hard Rock 10% ABV Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails, joining spirit-based Classic Hard Rock Cocktails and Hard Rock Hard Seltzers. Hard Rock Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails are for those seeking great taste on the run: the 19.2-ounce cans are filled to the rim with Hard Rock-inspired flavors, including the classic Hurricane and the ever-popular Long Island Iced Tea. Each 10% ABV, single-serve, gluten-free, 19.2-ounce can bears a suggested retail price of $2.99. The Hard Rock 10% ABV Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails are available for order now.

