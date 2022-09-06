Yesway Expands in Texas with Nine Tres Amigos Stores

Yesway announced another significant addition to its growing portfolio with the acquisition of nine Tres Amigos convenience stores, the first major portfolio of stores that Yesway has acquired in 2022. It follows the August launch of the new Allsup’s Express concept store adjacent to the campus of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, and the earlier announced openings of new Allsup’s stores in Texas cities Breckenridge, Canyon, Colorado City, Claude, Mineral Wells, Robert Lee and San Angelo and New Mexico cities Alamogordo, Artesia and Carlsbad.

These are in addition to numerous grand opening celebrations of new Allsup’s stores located in Abilene, Azle, Bangs, Decatur, Friona, Hereford, Merkel, Tuscola and Wall, Texas; Roswell, N.M.; and Guymon, Okla., that took place earlier this year. The Yesway portfolio now stands at 423 stores in total, with the company having opened over 30 new-to-industry and relocated stores to date in 2022.

“We have always been attracted to the Texas market and are extremely pleased to have Tres Amigos join us under the Allsup’s banner,” said Thomas W. Brown, Yesway’s director of acquisitions. “It is an exciting time for all of us, and I am very proud of our acquisitions, due diligence and on-boarding teams. Their collective hard work and dedication have been critical to our being able to keep growing our portfolio. They thrive in this fast-paced environment and are doing a stellar job.”

Located at 811 Ellis St., Menard; 502 W. Broadway, Eden; 20793 US Hwy 277, Christoval; 1801 College Hills Blvd., San Angelo; 909 Waters Ave., Sonora; 516 S. Commercial Ave., Coleman; 417 Hutchings Ave., Ballinger; 16277 US Hwy 87 N., Water Valley; and 920 4th St., Sterling City, Texas, the newly acquired stores each have 2,828 square feet of merchandising space, six fueling stations and diesel fueling islands at many locations.

Yesway now owns and operates convenience stores and truck stops, including the Allsup’s convenience store chain, in nine states: Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology and by implementing data-driven decision-making.