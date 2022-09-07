7-Eleven Promotion Offers All-Expense Paid Trip, Prizes, Discounts

As fans gear up for a big season of both football and fútbol, 7-Eleven announced its Fuel Your Football promotion, which will reward customers with the chance of winning exciting prizes and a one-of-a-kind experience inspired by their love of the game.

7-Eleven is giving fans the chance to win an all-expense paid trip for two to attend seven games in 11 days across the U.S. One lucky winner will hand pick their itinerary filled with seven games of either football, soccer or a hybrid of both to attend next year. To be entered to win, customers can purchase select items through Speedy Rewards and 7Rewards loyalty programs, found in the Speedway and 7-Eleven apps, or via 7NOW delivery. Participating products include fan favorites such as Big Gulp fountain beverages, Slurpee drinks, pizza and all varieties of Red Bull, Lays, and Monster.

“Our customers are some of football and soccer’s most passionate fans — over the years, we’ve seen them take their love for the game from 10… to ELEVEN,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “7-Eleven is proud to provide our customers with the highest level of convenience as they fuel up for all their tailgate, game and celebration needs. We hope these exclusive prizes give football, soccer and all sports fans another reason to celebrate this fall as they cheer on their favorite teams.”

Customers can also have the chance to win one-of-a-kind “homegate” kits to help them throw the ultimate watch party. Kits will be given away weekly and include a 65-inch Smart TV, access to a sports streaming service and a variety of supplies and snacks to enhance game day (tents, coolers, tailgate games, etc.). Rewards members who purchase participating products in-store or via 7NOW delivery will be entered to win.

The retailer’s online merchandise shop, 7Collection, will feature a special Fuel Your Football drop, available this month, with 7-Eleven brand items perfect for an at-home tailgate like a football, cornhole set and more.

Sports fans are encouraged to head in a store and purchase either a football or soccer collectable cup and dress it up in its turf koozie. When customers scan their 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards loyalty app with purchase of the cup, they’ll score 250 bonus points.

For a tailgate spread, customers can consider hot-and-ready snacks like pizza, wings, taquitos and Big Bite hot dogs that can be delivered directly via the 7NOW delivery app. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can stock up on eight boneless wings for just $2.99 or $5 whole cheese or pepperoni pizzas.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.