Casey’s Offers Limited-Time Breakfast Pizza Option

Casey’s fan-favorite breakfast pizza turned 21, and the chain decided to include Busch Light beer cheese to celebrate. For a limited time only, Casey’s guests can get a fast start to their day with the Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza.

The Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza starts with Casey’s made-from-scratch dough, topped with a buttery, parmesan and cheddar beer cheese sauce rounded out with the balanced flavor of premium hops, exceptional barley malt and fine grains from Busch Light. The pizza is then loaded with smoky bacon, savory sausage, ham, fluffy scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers, and real mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

“Over the last two decades, Casey’s breakfast pizza has earned an incredibly passionate fan following and our guests know that they can always get a delicious, fast and easy breakfast at Casey’s,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s chief merchandising officer. “For breakfast pizza’s 21st birthday, we’re going all out and giving our fans a new take with the Ultimate Beer Cheese breakfast pizza featuring a Busch Light beer cheese sauce. Our guests have long started their days with a slice (or two) of our delicious handmade breakfast pizza, plus a fresh-brewed, bean-to-cup coffee, so we’re excited to give them a new twist this year as part of the celebration.”

This month, Casey’s will host the Ultimate Tailgate Breakfast Pizza Birthday Bash at two major college football games to celebrate its iconic breakfast pizza turning 21. Casey’s first-ever tailgate food truck will serve hot, fresh Casey’s Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza for fans to sample. Beer will be available for those who are aged 21-plus. While they enjoy a slice and a Busch Light, fans are welcome to play tailgate games and grab some free game day swag, compliments of Casey’s.

Casey’s guests can enjoy several fresh, tasty breakfast deals throughout the fall, including: