Smoothie Fruit Snacks

Ferrara made plans for Black Forest to release its Smoothie Fruit Snacks nationwide starting November 2022. Made with real fruit juice, Black Forest’s new Smoothie Fruit Snacks bring to life a range of real fruit blends featuring a light and frothy texture in every bite. Black Forest Smoothie Fruit Snacks are a source of vitamin A, C and E and have no added preservatives.

Flavors include Strawberry Banana, Pineapple Mango and Mixed Berry. An eight-count carton is 5.6 ounces with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.40-$2.75; an 18-count carton is 12.6 ounces with an SRP of $4.75-$5.50; and a 32-count carton is 22.4 ounces with an SRP of $8.50-$9.75.

