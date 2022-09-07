Ferrara made plans for Black Forest to release its Smoothie Fruit Snacks nationwide starting November 2022. Made with real fruit juice, Black Forest’s new Smoothie Fruit Snacks bring to life a range of real fruit blends featuring a light and frothy texture in every bite. Black Forest Smoothie Fruit Snacks are a source of vitamin A, C and E and have no added preservatives.

Flavors include Strawberry Banana, Pineapple Mango and Mixed Berry. An eight-count carton is 5.6 ounces with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.40-$2.75; an 18-count carton is 12.6 ounces with an SRP of $4.75-$5.50; and a 32-count carton is 22.4 ounces with an SRP of $8.50-$9.75.

Ferrara

