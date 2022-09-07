Van’s Kitchen Presents Lunar New Year Opportunities

The company encourages retailers to leverage the 2023 Year of the Rabbit to invigorate sales.

Egg roll manufacturer Van’s Kitchen announced it is encouraging retailers to leverage the 2023 Year of the Rabbit to maximize selling opportunities. The Lunar New Year, a week-long holiday that runs from Jan. 21-27, is an event that helps retailers and their shoppers celebrate diversity and culture through food. It’s a great way for retailers to invigorate sales in January.

Asian trends and food preferences retailers should consider as they kick off 2023 are:

Asian Americans are the fastest growing racial group in the U.S. — up 81% from 2000 to 2019; the U.S. Census current estimate stands at 22.3 million (PEW Research).

According to Technomic, Chinese cuisine is the most liked and tried Asian cuisine, chosen by 86% of individuals surveyed.

According to DoorDash, since 2018 egg roll deliveries have increased 455%.

Chinese food was the most popular type of food in the U.S. in 2019 with 64 out of 100 points in popularity based on Google Trends.

Van’s Kitchen suggests creating a month-long promotion with any or all of its egg roll products. These egg rolls are available in a variety of offerings that can be integrated into any store. For frozen displays and refrigerated grab & go cases, it offers four-count trays which are microwaveable. If seeking hot-to-go solutions, customers can look no further than its classic bulk roller grill egg rolls. Packaged varieties from the fresh or frozen case include pork, chicken and vegetable and roller grill options include pork and chicken.

Van’s Kitchen’s presence at NACS this year will provide retailers the chance to talk about all the opportunities and the support materials that will be available for the Lunar New Year promotions. Retailers can visit booth #4527 for personal interaction with the Van’s Kitchen team.

If not attending the NACS Show retailers in the convenience store segment should reach out to their appropriate regional broker for assistance — KC Krafts for the West, TCM (Total Convenience Marketing, Inc.) for the East, Southeast and South and CSM Sales for the upper Midwest.

Van’s Kitchen, the flagship brand of VAN Oriental Food, is a certified Women-Owned and minority-owned egg roll manufacturer that supplies over 10,000 supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide.