Juul Settles With Multiple States

Juul recently released a statement announcing that it settled with 37 states and Puerto Rico in an effort to resolve past issues, specifically underage usage. It will pay $438.5 million to 34 of the states and territories, according to CNN, following a two-year investigation into its marketing strategies.

“We remain focused on the future as we work to fulfill our mission to transition adult smokers away from cigarettes — the number one cause of preventable death — while combating underage use,” Juul’s statement said.

CNN noted that the current settlement will limit Juul’s sales and marketing abilities. This includes restrictions on marketing to people under age 35, limits on in-store displays, online and retail sales limits and a retail compliance check protocol.

Juul had submitted an administrative appeal to FDA in an attempt to rescind the marketing denial order (MDO) placed on its products.

“We believe that once the FDA does a complete review of all of the science and evidence presented, as required by law, and without political interference, we should receive marketing authorization,” the announcement said.