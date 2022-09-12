Colonial Group Hires Alexandra McCants as Vice President of Human Resources

McCants is the first person to serve in this role for Colonial Group.

Colonial Group Inc. has announced that the company hired Alexandra (Alex) McCants for the newly created position of vice president of human resources for the Savannah, Ga.-based group of companies.

“We are pleased to welcome Alex to this newly created role,” said Brett Giesick, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “She brings considerable experience and will surely expand and strengthen the company’s support of our 2,000-plus employees.”

McCants is the first person to serve in the role of vice president of human resources for Colonial Group. She was previously with Emerson, serving as vice president of human resources for commercial & residential solutions, supporting 25,000 team members, with a global human resource team of over 400 employees. She also served as vice president of talent management & diversity for the entire company population of 110,000 employees.

“As the family of companies within Colonial Group continues to grow, so does our need to provide additional resources to support this growth,” said Giesick. “Additionally, as the labor market evolves, we understand the need to work to evolve strategic initiatives and process improvements within the arena of human resources.”

As vice president of human resources, McCants’ responsibilities will be to partner with Colonial Group’s leadership and the human resources team to provide human resources support to employees within the corporate and subsidiary companies of the family-owned business founded in 1921. The diversified energy and port-related company has grown to become one of America’s largest privately held companies, and now includes Colonial Oil, Colonial Terminals, Colonial Fuel & Lubricant Services, Enmarket, Colonial Energy, Colonial Chemical Solutions, Colonial Towing, Savannah Yacht Center and Aqua Smart.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Colonial Group and look forward to stepping into this exciting role,” said McCants. “Colonial’s portfolio of companies is diverse and growing, but this family-owned business also has a long history of valuing its ‘family’ of employees. I look forward to contributing to that culture as well as being a beneficiary of it.”