MAPCO Unveils ‘Fueling Our Future’ Pumps at New Location

MAPCO recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest store in Antioch, Tenn., at 3800 Murfreesboro Pike, where representatives from Antioch High School and local community partners joined MAPCO executives and team members for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 7.

In attendance were the school’s District Champion girls’ soccer team, as well as its marching band and cheerleading team who helped kick off the festivities with lively performances. Nashville Soccer Club’s forward CJ Sapong also made a special guest appearance, delighting fans onsite as he performed special tricks and shared tips with the Antioch High School players.

As part of the grand opening ceremonies and in support of MAPCO’s ongoing commitment to the communities it serves, MAPCO unveiled on-site “Fueling Our Future” dedicated gas pumps benefiting Antioch High School. The pumps will be open for 30 days following the opening celebration, with MAPCO donating 25 cents for every gallon pumped to the Bears’ athletic programs in support of local student athletes.

“At MAPCO, we are always looking for new ways to give back to the communities where we live and serve,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO at MAPCO. “We are honored to celebrate this new store by giving back to local youth recreation. We invite the Antioch community to come out, enjoy MAPCO’s unparalleled customer service and quality products, and help us ‘Fuel Our Future’ through the donation pumps.”

The opening furthers MAPCO’s vision to deliver Convenience You Can TRUST, creating a place where guests can enjoy quality products and services when they want, letting them refresh, recharge and truly experience a Better Break.

The new 5,600-square-foot store will have 16 fueling stations and boasts MAPCO’s latest ‘Store of the Future’ award-winning design, featuring an open floor plan and refreshed layout with large windows, tall ceilings and clean, modern restrooms.

The store will feature unique offerings including an in-store Pizza Hut Express, featuring nine-inch pizza, breadsticks and wings available now. The store also offers an expanded selection of snacks and refreshments, including a variety of hot foods, cold grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, fresh pastry, nine flavors of ICEE frozen carbonated beverages, Fresh Blends smoothies, and freshly ground coffee by the cup from four bean-to-cup coffee brewers.

MAPCO remains committed to serving customers with technology through added convenient offerings such as the MAPCO app, which guests can download from the App Store and Google Play Store for the ability to pay at the pump and inside the store, find their closest MAPCO, get fuel prices for each store, save with the latest MY Reward$ promotion and easily redeem points.

At all MAPCO stores, guests can take advantage of MAPCO’s celebrated MY Reward$ loyalty program. New members can enjoy 20 cents off per gallon on their first fill up of gas.

MAPCO has more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a South America-based retail company.