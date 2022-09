CandyRific released its M&M’S Tube Fans & M&M’S Flashlights for the Halloween season. The M&M’S Tube Fans have a jack-o-lantern on top and the Flashlights come in yellow or red. The top portion of the flashlight also slides up to illuminate the characters. Each item contains M&M’S Fun Size Milk Chocolate Candies at 0.46 ounces. These Halloween treats have a suggested retail price of $5.99 and ship in three six-count displays per case.

CandyRific

www.candyrific.com