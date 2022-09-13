CBD Living announced a major foray into the legal cannabis market with its new subset, Hard-Hitting Cannabinoids (HHC). One of the products featured in the new label is HHC Fruit Punch Gummies. The gummies contain 25 milligrams Hexahydrocannabinol and two grams sugar per vegan, non-GMO gummy and are manufactured using CBD Living’s Proprietary Water Soluble Technology.

In addition to gummies, the new line includes lemonades, shots and disposable vapes All products are 2018 Farm Bill compliant and ship to all 50 states.

CBD Living

www.cbdliving.com