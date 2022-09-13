Paytronix Partners With Yumpingo

Paytronix Systems and next-gen experience management platform Yumpingo announced an integration partnership that enables brands to deploy Yumpingo’s proprietary one-minute reviews to guests when using Paytronix Order & Delivery. Yumpingo’s deep experience management functionality, combined with the Paytronix digital ordering platform, enables brands to pinpoint specific actions for their teams to focus on that have the biggest impact on guest satisfaction, traffic and sales.

Paytronix Order & Delivery is a feature-rich, easy-to-use platform for restaurants and convenience stores to manage their digital ordering process. It combines natively with the loyalty and CRM solution, providing brands with the technology they need to offer amazing guest experiences for millions of guests every day.

“The Paytronix platform is renowned for delivering relevant, personal experiences, at scale, that help brands create amazing frictionless experiences,” said Andrew Robbins, co-founder and CEO, Paytronix Systems. “Now, with the Yumpingo integration, Paytronix is enabling our clients to gather even more granular, real-time data and uncover actionable insights that can be used both to optimize the guest experience and to fine-tune overall operations.”

Yumpingo’s omnichannel method of capturing customer satisfaction data empowers brands to track menu performance and service execution at the dish, shift, location, region and brand levels to make improvements over time and drive consistency across all service styles and operations, from customer greetings to order accuracy. Brief and easy to use, Yumpingo’s smart survey allows brands to capture guest feedback quickly at scale and is sentiment-tailored based on guest satisfaction, so brands can pinpoint the exact reasons motivating every piece of customer feedback.

“Our partnership with Paytronix delivers a turnkey step change in guest engagement and customer experience management that together empowers and aligns restaurant teams to deliver their best food and service every day,” said Gary Goodman, CEO and founder of Yumpingo.

The Paytronix-Yumpingo integration empowers brands to closely examine their operations and make informed decisions that will help drive their businesses forward.

Based in Newton, Mass., Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver revenue-enhancing guest experiences.