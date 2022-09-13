Pineapple Coconut and Mango Lemonade Recovery Drinks

Rockstar Energy released two new innovative Rockstar Recovery flavors, Pineapple Coconut and Mango Lemonade. These flavors hit shelves in August and feature new ingredients of coconut water, collagen and a 100% daily dose of vitamin C to help customers reset and hydrate for any activity — whether that be mid-flight, mid-workout or mid-night out.

The new limited-time flavors join the Rockstar Recovery product offering at select retailers nationwide, alongside the Orange and Lemonade flavors that are available year-round.

