Sinclair Oil Supports Folds of Honor

The Fueling Folds of Honor initiative will benefit military and first responder families through gallons of gas and diesel sold.

Sinclair Oil announced its intent to provide educational scholarships to children and spouses of fallen or disabled veterans and first responders through Folds of Honor.

A portion of fuel purchased at participating Sinclair stations from Sept. 12 through Oct. 16, 2022, will be donated to Folds of Honor through the aptly named Fueling Folds of Honor initiative. The company is currently on track to raise more than $700,000 over five weeks, with the support of Sinclair-branded retail partners and Sinclair Oil customers.

“This fall, fueling up at participating Sinclair stations will do more than fill up a gas tank — it will show gratitude by the gallons to the families of service members and first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect American freedoms,” said Jack Barger, Sinclair’s senior vice president of marketing. “We believe that together we can support and honor those who have given so much, and we’re proud of our station partners for making this a priority.”

According to available data, several states in which Sinclair-branded retail stations or Sinclair Oil customers are present rank among the top 10 states for veteran populations, including Idaho, Nevada, Montana and Wyoming. Funds raised through Fueling Folds of Honor will support veteran and first responder families in the communities surrounding participating Sinclair locations. Customers may also choose to donate to the initiative via online donations promoted on-site, through merchandise sold at participating stations and online from Sinclair’s website.

Founded more than a century ago, Sinclair works closely with its distributor partners to both serve customers and support businesses, communities and organizations in need. Parent company HF Sinclair also has a history and passion for veterans’ causes, including supporting Carry the Load, a nonprofit committed to honoring American heroes, as part of its corporate philanthropy initiatives.

HF Sinclair Corp., headquartered in Dallas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products primarily in the Southwest, the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,300 Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country.

In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands and export products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, N.M. HF Sinclair also owns a 47% limited partner interest and non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HF Sinclair subsidiaries.

Sinclair Oil, an HF Sinclair brand, is one of the oldest continuous brands in the energy business. Recognized for its iconic dinosaur, Sinclair has more than 1,600 independent branded and licensed stations, featuring DINOCARE TOP TIER gasoline.