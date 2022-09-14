Coffee-Flavored Beer Mix Pack

For the fifth season, Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’ returned with the Harpoon Dunkin’ Box O’ Beer mix pack. Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale is hitting shelves again, but this time with the addition of oat milk. It is joined by three new beers, all made with the taste of Dunkin’ coffee: Harpoon Dunkin’ Cold Brew Coffee Porter, Harpoon Dunkin’ Hazelnut Blonde Stout and Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Roll Cream Ale.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin is sold in bottled six-packs as well as in the new Harpoon Dunkin’ Box O’ Beer mix pack, which features three cans of each seasonal beer flavor.

