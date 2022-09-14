Dash In and Splash In ECO Car Wash Opens Maryland Location

An all-new Dash In and Splash In ECO Car Wash opened in Laurel, Md., and it will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 15 through Friday, Sept. 16. The new location is at 6000 Sandy Spring Road at the intersection of Bauer Lane and Sandy Spring Road.

Friday’s festivities begin at 8:00 a.m. and will continue to 4:00 p.m. It will include free food samples from the Dash In craveable menu for all guests and a prize wheel with a chance to enter to win Six Flags tickets, a massage gun and more. At 10:00 a.m., reusable gift bags and tumblers with coupons for the first 50 guests will be available with an additional item of a mystery-valued gift card.

From 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., a live DJ and photographer will be present, and from 2:00–4:00 p.m., Bowie Baysox’s Mascot, Louie, will be present to interact with customers. At 3:00 p.m., the opening will include a ribbon-cutting event, with signature quesadilla pull and grant presentations to local organizations by Dash In leadership.

The grand opening event will celebrate Dash In and Splash In ECO Car Wash’s commitment to the Laurel community with activities, giveaways and prizes, in addition to $6,500 in grants to be presented to local organizations. Dash In contributions will help these organizations carry out their essential work across Laurel in providing nutritious meals to children and their families in the area, as well as working to support a vibrant community. Recipients include: