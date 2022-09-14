Parker’s to Host 10th Annual Golf Tournament Oct. 10

Parker’s announced that the 10th Annual Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament will take place on Monday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Landings Palmetto Golf Club, located at 1 Cottonwood Dr. in Savannah, Ga. All proceeds will go to the Parker’s Fueling the Community program, which supports education in the communities Parker’s serves in southeast Georgia and South Carolina.

This marks the first year that the popular tournament will take place at The Landings and on two separate courses. Players will be challenged by two 18-hole championship golf courses, including the marshview Terrapin Point Course designed by Willard C. Byrd and the acclaimed Palmetto Course designed by Arthur Hills. The new location at The Landings will double the size of the charity golf tournament, which has sold out in advance each year since its inception.

“Over the last decade, our Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament has experienced tremendous growth and has become a local favorite,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO Greg Parker. “By moving the tournament to our new home at The Landings, we’re able to expand to two courses and give more players the opportunity to participate, allowing us to continue to grow this charity-focused event for years to come.”

The Fueling the Community program at Parker’s is a longstanding charitable initiative that donates a portion of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools in coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Parker’s donated approximately $275,000 to public and private schools in Georgia and South Carolina this spring and has given more than $1.8 million to area schools since the inception of the Fueling the Community program in 2011.

The scramble-format tournament will feature a catered breakfast and lunch, live music, raffle prizes and an awards ceremony. Additional highlights include prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive and putting contests.

Headquartered in Savannah, Parker’s operates Parker’s Kitchen, the popular food-centric brand under the Parker’s umbrella, which serves world-famous hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders as well as made-from-scratch mac ‘n’ cheese, a breakfast bar and daily specials. The company’s popular Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 300,000 members, has saved Parker’s customers more than $15 million to date.