GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu

Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time.

“The Sweet Heat Burger is everything I’ve ever wanted in a burger,” said Keisel. “I wanted to work with GetGo because I believe in their burgers and their approach to making fresh food. The GetGo team brought my burger to life and it tastes great. It really is amazing.”

Brett Keisel’s Sweet Heat Burger is a quarter-pound hamburger patty topped with pickled banana peppers, pickled jalapenos, onions, bacon and pepper jack cheese. The secret to the Sweet Heat Burger is the “sweet heat sauce,” a sweet-and-tangy banana pepper sauce. Everything is sandwiched in a KING’S HAWAIIAN Sweet Pretzel Bun.

“This is a burger that truly has something for everyone,” said GetGo’s Director of Culinary and Innovation Farley Kaiser. “It has just enough spice without being too much for those who don’t typically like spicy foods, and its tangy flavor profile is a perfect complement to the burger patty.”

Kaiser mentioned that the burger’s tangy/sweet flavor is sure to be a favorite for GetGo guests.

Keisel worked with GetGo’s chefs in finding just the right ingredients to bring the Sweet Heat Burger to life.

“After taking his first bite of his new burger in our test kitchen, I remember Brett shouted, ‘Now that’s some sweet heat!’ and that’s where we got the burger’s name,” Kaiser said.

The Sweet Heat Burger joins GetGo’s four other signature burgers available at all of their Café + Market locations: the All-American burger, the Mushroom Bacon Swiss burger, the Triple Double burger and the Bacon Cheddar burger. As is true with all of GetGo’s made-to-order menu items, each of these burgers can be customized to personal taste.

“Our signature burgers are just a template, and our frequent guests know that one of the unique benefits of a GetGo burger is the license to experiment with any of our fresh ingredients,” said Kaiser.

GetGo transforms the traditional convenience store experience, delivering a cafe and market that features a wide-ranging menu of high- quality fresh food items and meal solutions and quality customer service in an inviting in-store setting. GetGo operates more than 260 locations offering food, fuel and convenience throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.