Cherry Mountain Dew Energy

Fan-favorite Mtn Dew CODE RED has now been released for the very first time in an Energy form. Mtn Dew Energy CODE RED gives customers everything that all of the Mtn Dew Energy beverages provide, but in a new refreshing kick of cherry flavor. This includes a morning boost, enhanced mental clarity and immune support. Made with 180 milligrams of caffeine, zinc, vitamins A and C, antioxidants and zero added sugar, it’s a great energy boost. The new CODE RED Energy flavor is offered at select retailers nationwide.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com