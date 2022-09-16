New Stewarts Shop Will Open First Hybrid EV Fast Charging Station

The new charging stations are made to charge all electric vehicles.

The newly rebuilt South Potsdam Stewarts Shop opened in late June offering the very first hybrid EV fast charging station.

The charging station will offer four Tesla Fast chargers as well as four NYPA fast chargers. The Tesla chargers will be up and running later this month and the remaining chargers will be available in Spring 2023.

Stewart’s also offers non-Tesla EV chargers in Moreau, Clifton Park, Latham, and Keene. Tesla charging stations can be found at Stewart’s Shops in Ballston Spa, Chestertown, Clinton Corners, and East Rutland.

However, the shop will still offer all the amenities of a modern-day Stewart’s Shop including a covered porch area with outdoor seating, a food bar and a beverage bar.

A new Stewart’s Shop in North Potsdam is opening in October.