Halloween-Inspired Treats

Hostess Brands announced the launch of Halloween-inspired selections of the brand’s classic treats. The Halloween lineup features fan favorites Hostess Spooky Twinkies and Hostess ScaryCakes, along with new Hostess Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs.

Each of the seasonal snacks are available in a multi-pack at a suggested retail price of $3.99. Hostess Spooky Twinkies and Hostess ScaryCakes are also available in single-serve packages at a suggested retail price of $2.30. The Halloween snacks will roll out in October.

Hostess Brands

