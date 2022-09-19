Limited-Edition Cheez-It Box

Cheez-It announced its celebration of 30 years of reality TV with exclusive Cheez-It Reality TV Collector’s Cheddition boxes. The two limited-cheddition boxes each showcase an iconic 100% Real Original star of reality TV — Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and RuPaul — who’ve made their unmissable mark in the reality TV space. Official drops began Monday, Sept. 19, with a limited number of boxes released at 12 p.m. each day through Friday, Sept. 23, when the remaining supply of boxes will be available for fans to grab while supplies last.

Kellogg Co.

www.KelloggCompany.com