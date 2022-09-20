EG America Now Offers Delivery with DoorDash

EG America has announced a partnership with DoorDash to offer delivery for different convenience store items including snacks and coffee. Customers can order items from EG convenience brands including Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Turkey Hill and Tom Thumb through DoorDash’s app and website.

On-demand delivery from DoorDash is currently available from more than 800 participating Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Sprint and Minit Mart stores with plans to expand to more than 1,300 EG convenience brand locations by the end of October.

“Convenience is the driving principle behind all of our brands, and delivery strengthens our reputation for it,” said George Fournier, president of EG America. “DoorDash has been at the forefront of a nationwide shift towards convenient, on-demand home delivery for everything from groceries to snacks to full meals, and we’re excited to be a part of it. We are looking forward to our customers ordering their favorite food offerings and snacks for on-demand delivery through DoorDash.”

“Convenience continues to be a key determining factor for consumers looking for faster and easier ways to get the essentials they need exactly when they need them,” said Shanna Prevé, vice president of business development at DoorDash. “As we continue to build out our convenience offerings, we’re thrilled to partner with EG America to give consumers nationwide even more efficient access to their favorite snacks, prepared foods and other products, on-demand. Whether in need of a cup of coffee, a quick snack or meal on the go, or basic household essential items, consumers can now shop from thousands of EG America banner stores directly on the DoorDash app and website.”

In celebration of the new partnership, consumers can get 25% off (up to $6) on orders with a subtotal of $20 or more with promo code EG2022 at Cumberland Farms and Fastrac. All participating EG convenience brand stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees and reduced services fees on eligible orders over the minimum subtotals from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores nationwide.