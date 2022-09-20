ICEE-Infused Novelty Ice Cream

Dippin’ Dots and ICEE partnered for a new treat, ICEE Cherry ‘n Blue Razz flavored ice. The product combines ICEE’s most iconic flavors — Cherry and Blue Raspberry — in the form of Dippin’ Dots’ famous frozen beads. Developed to look and taste like the popular frozen beverage, Dippin’ Dots ICEE Cherry ‘n Blue Razz consists of two vividly colored dots — bright red cherry and brilliant blue raspberry.

Dippin’ Dots ICEE Cherry ‘n Blue Razz will be available for customer purchase beginning in January 2023 and will enter the market for consumers to experience in Spring 2023. The new frozen beaded treat will be available in scoopable bulk and individual serving pre-packs.

