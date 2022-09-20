New Quicklee’s Opens in Rochester, N.Y.

Quicklee’s has opened its first convenience store at the Adams Mobil Services Station in Rochester, N.Y. This location is one of the five new locations to have opened in the past year.

“Expansion in the Rochester area is really important to our growth and our local identity,” said Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s vice president and chief operating officer. “Having started in Avon, N.Y., the Monroe County/Finger Lakes region is incredibly important to us. We are looking to support and grow within the region for many years to come.”

In recent years Quicklee’s has opened or acquired multiple locations near the city of Rochester, including locations in New York’s Brighton, Fairport and Henrietta. In July, the company acquired the Hudson and Titus Mobil station, marking the first Quicklee’s to open for operation in Irondequoit, N.Y.

“We continue to grow so quickly, because the need for our services is there,” said Brian Mongi, general manager, Quicklee’s. “As a 30-store chain we have better buying power and more resources than a single-store operator. We can deliver better priced options to the community, hire a larger team and provide a more enjoyable experience for everyone,” he continued.

“The residents of the City of Rochester, want and deserve access to community focused retailers with increased offerings, and better services,” added Perelli. “With our chain’s continued growth, and our exceptional team, we are positioning ourselves to provide just that, and we are excited to do so.”

The new Winton Road store will continue to provide fuel, food, beverages and other necessities to the community. Plans to remodel the location with a new exterior facade and new interior look are in future plans, pending approval.