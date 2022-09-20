Tiramisu Bundt Cake

Available nationwide this month, Café Valley is expanding its line of 16-ounce Decadent Swirled Bundt Cakes with new flavors varieties, including Tiramisu. The Tiramisu Swirl Bundt Cake is a combination of rich and light. It features coffee espresso and mascarpone cream-rum-flavored batters with a luscious, coffee glaze. It’s topped with white and dark chocolate chips and mocha accent icing.

Café Valley’s lineup of existing 16-ounce Decadent Swirled Bundt Cakes includes Triple Citrus Swirl, Chocolate Espresso Swirl and Raspberry White Chocolate Swirl.

Café Valley Bakery:

www.cafevalley.com