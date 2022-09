Kettle Brand is introducing an all-new limited-time offering – Buffalo Bleu Flavored Tailgate Edition. Available at retailers nationwide, Kettle Brand Buffalo Bleu Flavored Tailgate Edition combines the classic flavors of tailgating with an extra bold kick of buffalo and a cool balance of bleu cheese flavors. The Buffalo Bleu Tailgate Edition comes in a 12.5-ounce party size bag for bigger snacking moments at a suggested retail pricec of $6.29.

Kettle Brand

www.kettlebrand.com