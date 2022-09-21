Kum & Go Partners With Collegiate Athletes

Kum & Go announced its partnership with five collegiate athletes known as Team Kum & Go. What started with a tweet after Jordan Kumm announced his transfer to the University of Iowa, has resulted in an NIL deal for five athletes from two of Iowa’s top universities.

These athletes share Midwest roots, shared values, commitment to their communities, a love for Kum & Go and the pursuit of excellence, both on and off the field. Kum & Go looks forward to partnering with these collegiate athletes over the next year to showcase their talents, partner together to give back to their communities and have fun along the way.

Team Kum & Go fans can look forward to exclusive promotions at Kum & Go stores across Iowa, in-person appearances throughout the season and even the chance to volunteer alongside Team Kum & Go as they give back within their communities.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain that has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves. Kum & Go is hiring over 5,000 associates across all locations this year, adding 176 food positions as it expands its brand and food program in the Des Moines, Iowa, market.