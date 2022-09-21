Liquid Barcodes C-StorePay App Merges with Verifone

Customers payments can now be processed faster and with ease.

Liquid Barcode’s C-StorePay app has merged with Verifone’s cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and site management software solutions for gas stations and convenience stores. The integration will allow customers to pay for gas through the app.

Additionally, Liquid Barcode merchants will be able to leverage Verifone’s robust Global eCommerce payment platform within the app, opening the door to seamless and secure omnichannel sales experiences for both merchants and consumers.

“We are excited to release this application with Verifone’s mobile payment processing application (MPPA) certification to our worldwide customers, who can take comfort knowing transactions will be conducted seamlessly and with the ultimate level of convenience,” said Jose Santiago, head of customer success for Liquid Barcodes states.

“We are really excited about this unique partnership with Verifone as this allows for a greater synergy between applications to deliver a truly convenient experience for both Verifone customers and end consumers,” added Saurabh Swarup, general manager, North America for Liquid Barcodes. “I am confident that many retailers using Verifone would like to take advantage of this fully integrated app solution. Visit the Liquid Barcodes booth at the October NACS Show at booth 3688 in the New Exhibitor Area to see how it works.”

Liquid Barcodes recently released C-StorePay for fuel with an easy ACH payment method option for customers. The personalized app will allow retailers to collect real-time payments and, with full POS integration, can allow purchases to be achieved immediately.

The Verifone and Liquid Barcodes integration will:

Allow direct connection with the Verifone pump controller

Enable release of the pump nozzle from the customer’s app, allowing for a frictionless fueling process

Display a member price rollback visible on the fuel pump to demonstrate savings

Generate a receipt on the customer’s app and/or printed from pump

Provide customers customized, convenient, quick and secure transactions

Additional up-selling opportunities can be enabled with the Verifone integration to encourage customer purchases for car wash subscriptions.

With the Verifone and Liquid Barcodes software fully integrated, customers of either company can activate this functionality by working with Liquid Barcodes developers to quickly create a personalized mobile app. For retailers with existing mobile apps, this feature is a plug-and-play API that integrates into the app seamlessly, delivering the same experience to end users. Retailers can go live with C-StorePay in just four weeks.