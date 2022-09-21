TA Celebrates Pro Drivers

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week was Sept. 11-17, and TravelCenters of America (TA) honored professional drivers across the country. The chain offered discounts, prize opportunities and giveaways to let drivers know they are recognized, valued and appreciated.

As TA marks its 50th year providing a home away from home for professional drivers, this year’s celebration included 50th-themed promotions and prizes. Activities included daily instant-win games for prizes including merchandise and coupons for use in the restaurants, stores and TA Truck Service. TA also held activities at individual sites throughout the week which included games, complimentary windshield washing and other initiatives to show appreciation for drivers.

Additionally, TA hosted the Truckers Against Trafficking Freedom Drivers Project with Bridgestone Tires at TA Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept.13 and an event with Arkansas Trucking Association at Petro North Little Rock, Ark., on Sept. 15.

CEO Jon Pertchik recorded a special message for professional drivers.