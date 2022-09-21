Hippeas launched new Hippeas Veggie Straws in three flavors: Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin’ Ranch and Sour Cream and Onion. This debut represents entry into a new salty snack category and pulse base, with sustainably grown yellow peas. Yellow peas, a category of superfoods from the same family as chickpeas, are a nutrient-dense complex carbohydrate and an incredibly sustainable crop. Hippeas Veggie Straws are now available nationwide.

Hippeas Veggie Straws are made from a blend of veggies including yellow peas, tomato, beet, spinach and kale. With three grams of protein and 140 calories per one-ounce serving, these Veggie Straws are also non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free and vegan.

Hippeas

www.HIPPEAS.com