What exactly is CBD isolate?

To understand what CBD isolate is, one must first be at least somewhat familiar with CBD itself. CBD is a chemical found in cannabis but does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient that produces a high. It is sold in various forms: as an oil, an extract, a vaporized liquid and an oil-based capsule. According to scientists and medical professionals, it can help ease symptoms of anxiety and depression, as well as inflammation and pain.

CBD isolate is 100% CBD, without any other cannabis plant compounds. The name is accurate, as CBD isolate includes nothing but the isolated CBD chemical compound that is found in hemp. According to some researchers, CBD isolate is the most effective form of CBD.

Many across the country have sounded off about the relief from various types of pain — including inflammation, arthritis, cancer, back, fibromyalgia and neuropathic — that isolate has brought them, but according to researchers, another CBD product referred to as “full-spectrum” may well prove to be better. Some point to research results released in 2018 that purport to show that full-spectrum CBD is often superior to CBD isolate when it comes to relief of pain. The reason, researchers said, was the combined effects of CBD and THC. Indeed, some view the lack of an “entourage effect” as a shortfall for CBD isolate.

When customers ask whether CBD isolate is right for them, convenience store employees can inform them that the answer is “yes” if they want a flavorless, odorless product; wish to avoid THC altogether; are looking to take large doses of CBD; or will need to undergo drug testing, since full-spectrum CBD is said to be more likely to appear in drug test results.